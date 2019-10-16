Chipotle to cover tution for some college degrees

(CNN) — Chipotle is rolling out a new program to pay for its employees’ college degrees.

But, before filling out an application there are some rules. Employees must be with the company for at least 120 hours and work for a minimum of 15 hours per week before applying.

There are 75 degrees from five schools that employees can choose from in the business and technology fields.

Chipotle also requires is staff to continue working for at least six months after earning their degrees.

A U.S. Jobs report shows unemployment at a historically low level, so companies are attempting to entice workers to stay with companies for longer.