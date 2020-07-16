Chipotle pledges to add 10k jobs

FILE – This Jan. 12, 2017, file photo shows the sign on a Chipotle restaurant in Pittsburgh. Federal prosecutors say Chipotle Mexican Grill has agreed to pay a record $25 million fine to resolve criminal charges that it served tainted food that sickened more than 1,100 people in the U.S. from 2015 to 2018. The fast food company was charged Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Los Angeles federal court with two counts of violating the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act by serving adulterated food. The charges stem from outbreaks of norovirus, which causes diarrhea, at some Chipotle restaurants other than this location. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(CNN) — Chipotle Mexican Grill hits the century mark.

The restaurant chain is opening its 100th Chipotelane, it’s drive-thru digital order pick-up lane.

This milestone will open in Columbus, Ohio, the location where the concept made its debut two years ago.

There are now Chipotlanes in 32 states.

Despite, or perhaps because of the coronavirus pandemic, Chipotle’s digital business grew more than 80% in year-to-year sales.

Chipotle is also looking to hire up to 10,000 new employees within the next few months.

More information about job openings is available on their website.

LATEST STORIES