Chipotle pledges to add 10k jobs

(CNN) — Chipotle Mexican Grill hits the century mark.
The restaurant chain is opening its 100th Chipotelane, it’s drive-thru digital order pick-up lane.
This milestone will open in Columbus, Ohio, the location where the concept made its debut two years ago.
There are now Chipotlanes in 32 states.
Despite, or perhaps because of the coronavirus pandemic, Chipotle’s digital business grew more than 80% in year-to-year sales.
Chipotle is also looking to hire up to 10,000 new employees within the next few months.
More information about job openings is available on their website.
