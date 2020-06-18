Chipotle expands mobile ordering to FB Messenger

FILE – This Jan. 12, 2017, file photo shows the sign on a Chipotle restaurant in Pittsburgh. Federal prosecutors say Chipotle Mexican Grill has agreed to pay a record $25 million fine to resolve criminal charges that it served tainted food that sickened more than 1,100 people in the U.S. from 2015 to 2018. The fast food company was charged Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Los Angeles federal court with two counts of violating the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act by serving adulterated food. The charges stem from outbreaks of norovirus, which causes diarrhea, at some Chipotle restaurants other than this location. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(CNN) — Chipotle is offering customers more ways to order online.

The company introduced Pepper, its concierge bot of Facebook Messenger.

Starting June 22, you can order by going to Chipotle’s Facebook page and clicking “message us.”

Then give Pepper your location to find the closest restaurant. Once one is chosen, you can order and customize your meal.

Chipotle is also offering a group ordering option, where you can share a link with multiple parties to order simultaneously.

