Chilly today, warm up for tomorrow with partly sunny skies

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - A traffic alert to pass along, watch for lane closures on the northbound lanes of the Northway (I-87) on Saturday. From 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. lanes between exit 13 and 16 will be closed so Department of Transportation (DOT) workers can repair the pavement. The lane closures will move with the DOT workers.

Motorists are urged to slow down and safely move over when approaching the work crews and this mobile operation with rolling lane closures, and whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones. Drivers will face double fines if they are caught speeding in a work zone. If drivers are caught speeding in a work zone twice their license could be suspended.