WEBSTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It wouldn’t be March in the Rochester region without an “ice house”! Single-digit wind chills along Lake Ontario began Tuesday in West Webster, leaving one residential property encased in ice from the north side.

(News 8 WROC photo/John Kucko)

The view from this lakefront property will get better by the day, however, as temperatures are expected to approach 70 degrees around the region on Thursday. Although Thursday may be more lamb than lion, March has brought some weather this week that hardly has us thinking spring!