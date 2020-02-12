Chili cook-off on menu at Glens Falls Farmers Market

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Glens Falls Farmers Market continues on through the winter, and this weekend is holding a post-Valentine’s Day cook-off.

This Saturday, chili offerings from many of the market’s regular vendors. Visitors who give the different recipes a try can vote for their favorites, and can even obtain recipes from the vendors.

The Glens Falls Farmers Market is held through the winter at 10 Sanford St., until the weather warms up enough to return to its South Street location.