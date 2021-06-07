Children’s museum hosting International Cuisine Festival in Lake George

Food coming to the International Cuisine Festival in Lake George, N.Y. (Photo: World Awareness Children’s Museum)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The World Awareness Children’s Museum is set to host a festival this weekend to promote multiculturalism – the museum’s core mission – through food.

The 31st annual International Cuisine Festival is set for this Sunday, June 13, at the commons of Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George.

Set from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, the festival will feature foods from international restaurants across the region, as well as raffles, silent auctions and more.

Restaurants set to serve food there this weekend include Thai Sushi Aroy Dee; La Cocina Mexicana; Mama Riso’s; Tandoori Grill; Alif Cafe; Maureen Chase Catering; Swamp Dawgs; Rachel’s Cafe & Spice Company; Morgan & Co.; and The Tavern, with more to be announced.

The all-ages festival also includes lawn games, kids’ activities and visits from Albert EinSwine and Tammy Swine-ette, two therapy pigs who love children.

Live music will be provided from The Colour Real and Reily Williams.

Proceeds from the festival will go back to supporting children’s programs at the World Awareness Children’s Museum, including sensory programs and summer camp scholarships.