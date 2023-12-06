TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Children’s Holiday Program at Unity House has been a staple, providing gifts to families in Rensselaer County. Parents who participate in the program will get to visit the holiday store and select presents for their kids. Others create wish lists where you can adopt their list and purchase gifts for a specific family in need.

The annual program typically serves 1,000 children. This year, they’re seeing more families in need and wish lists for 75 children are yet to be adopted.

“It’s at least a few hundred more families, children that we are serving,” Moira Geracitano, Children’s Holiday Program Coordinator, said.

With the lingering effects of the pandemic and cost of living creating barriers for families, Geracitano said their program provides an avenue for kids to receive presents without forcing families to make more difficult choices.

“It really did affect people, especially those that are trying to make ends meet,” Geracitano said. “For us to be able to do this for someone that’s trying to decide do I put food in my refrigerator or do I give my kids some gifts this holiday time, to be able to help them is really great.”

If you’re able to adopt a wish list or help donate, Geracitano said all you need to do is reach out to Unity House and they’ll walk you through the process.

“So many of them are so grateful and they share stories of how they weren’t sure what they were going to do,” Geracitano said. “They haven’t slept in the last week trying figuring out what they were going to do to be able to provide the holiday for their kids so this is just great to be able to help people through that.”