SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man accused of keeping children he was caring for in deplorable conditions appeared in court Thursday morning. Kevin Lownsbury, 47, pleaded not guilty to several endangering welfare child charges in Schenectady City Court.

Earlier this month, investigators found rotten food, feces, and insects throughout a McClellan Street home in Schenectady. The home has been deemed unsafe to occupy. Originally, police responded to the home for a medical emergency; the woman involved with that initial call was found unresponsive and pronounced dead.

Kevin Lownsbury was the children’s alleged caretaker, he’s currently facing two felony charges of first-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person and two misdemeanor charges of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. The city court judge issued four stay-away orders.

“[Lownsbury] maintains his innocence,” said his attorney, Kevin O’Brien of O’Brien and Eggleston, PLLC. “He had no involvement in any sort of abuse or bad behavior toward the children and it’s our understanding that the children would back that up as much as they can…they certainly have some severe issues, at least one of them has severe issues.”

The children were removed from the home, and their current condition hasn’t been revealed by authorities.

O’Brien said his client doesn’t have a criminal record. He asked the court to let his client pick up more belongings from the McClellan Street residence. The court said they have to reach out to Schenectady Police.

Lownsbury was released on his own recognizance on Thursday. He is expected to appear back in Schenectady City Court on March 10. However, O’Brien believes the case can head to county court quicker if a grand jury indicted his client.