Child tax credit: Where’s my September payment?

CLEVELAND (WJW/NEWS10) – If you have not received your September child tax credit payment yet, you are not alone, the IRS said it’s looking into it.

According to the IRS, last week, the third round of payments of about 35 million child tax credits totaling around $15 billion, has been sent out.

IRS said some people who haven’t received their September payments, although they did receive payments in July and August, might not yet be able to find out why on the IRS Update Portal.

The IRS issued a statement on Saturday, that said, “We hear you,” and that more information will be shared ASAP.

There is some talk in the U.S. House of Representatives of extending the advance child tax credit payments until 2025, with the legislation currently being considered by the Ways and Means Committee.

Remaining payments this year fall mid-month, every month until December 2021 on Oct. 15, Nov. 15, and Dec. 15. The remaining money will come in one lump with tax refunds in 2021.

Parents can choose not to receive the early payments here or sign up here.