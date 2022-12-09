GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police of Mayfield arrested Derrick C. Phillips Jr., 31 of Gloversville on December 9. Phillips Jr. was reportedly involved in an investigation for child pornography.

Police report Phillips Jr. was accused of having images showing child sexual exploitation via the internet and social media. Officers explain his arrest followed an investigation stemming from a cyber tip received through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Charges

Criminal possession of a sexual performance by a child

According to police, Phillips Jr. was processed at SP Mayfield, arraigned at the Gloversville City Court, and released on his own recognizance.