Child has close call with big gator

A sign posted next to a small lake at Matheson Hammock Park warns of potential alligators, Wednesday, June 15, 2016, in Miami. An alligator dragged a 2-year-old boy into the water while he was wading in the Seven Seas Lagoon at Walt Disney World Tuesday night. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

(CNN) — A Texas dad jumped into action after this 12-foot alligator started moving toward his kids.

Andrew Grande’s 4-year-old daughter was with her brother and a babysitter by this canal behind their home.

Grande says he spotted the gator, and was not sure what it’s intentions were, but he was not going to wait to find out.

He ran out, picked his daughter up, and got the babysitter and his son inside their fence.

He then threw his daughter over the fence to safety as the gator neared his feet.

This is when an alligator hunter eventually captured the massive reptile.

Its new home is now a gator sanctuary.

LATEST STORIES