Child goes on 5-minute ride on luggage conveyor belt at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA (WFLA/CNN) – Edith Vega was just attempting to print a boarding pass when her 2-year-old son jumped onto a baggage conveyor belt and fell into a TSA bag room.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport released several clips of surveillance video on Wednesday that shows the young boy’s journey through the secured areas of the airport

“And then when I tried to go after him, it was the end of the machine. He just went a long ride away. I couldn’t even catch up.” Edith Vega said. “I just went blank. I was like ‘Hey, my son.’ I wanted to jump in and try to go get him but they didn’t allow me. I was jut freaking out and I’m like ‘Oh my goodness, I hope he’s okay. I hope he’s just enjoying the ride.”

A spokesman for Spirit Airlines says Lorenzo accessed the belt behind a closed counter that was not staffed.

Vega said investigators told her in total, the boy traveled for about five minutes, eventually ending in the TSA bag room.

“I’m thankful he’s alive.That’s all that goes through my mind. I’m just grateful he’s here. I just hope he gets better.” Vega said.

The boy ended up with suffering a fractured hand.

A Spirit Airlines spokesperson said the airline is working with TSA and Atlanta airport officials to ensure all protocol was followed.