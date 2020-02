LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police say a 6-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a bathtub at a home on 5th Avenue in Lansingburgh.

Police say it happened around 12:30 Sunday afternoon. The child was taken to Albany Medical Center where he is said to be in “grave condition” at this time.

Detectives are looking into the circumstances. No further information has been released at this time.

Check for updates to this story as News10 continue to learn more.