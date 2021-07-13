Child car seats: AG coalition says improved safety rules needed

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A group of 18 attorney generals, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, want the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to take action to improve child car seat safety regulations.

The coalition says side-impact testing needs to be added to federal standards as soon as possible, after being held up for two decades. They are also asking that NHTSA require car seat manufacturers to include information on seat labels for how long a child should remain in the seat, based on height and weight.

“The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has a responsibility to adopt clear safety standards for child car seats, and, today, we are making clear that failure to act is unacceptable. Our children cannot afford to wait another 20 years for these basic, sensible safety standards. Every car seat in America must have these labels. Children’s lives depend on it,” said Attorney General James.

In a letter to NHTSA and the United States Department of Transportation, the coalition said parents and caregivers may move children to a different seat as soon as they reach the minimum height and weight requirements but it’s recommended they meet the maximum height and weight before transitioning to another seat.

They want this to be printed on car seat labels, to make sure parents and caregivers know the guidelines. They say this will keep children safer on the road. Read the attorney general’s letter below.