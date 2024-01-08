ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday afternoon, Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins and Mayor Kathy Sheehan provided updates on the police department’s efforts to enhance public safety. One issue discussed was motor vehicle thefts and their impact on violent crimes in the city.

According to Hawkins, motor vehicle thefts were down 34% compared to 2022. Hawkins says many thefts were due to vehicles being left running unoccupied and attributed the decrease to public service announcements, enforcement and education campaigns, and cooperation by members of the community.

He went on to say that motor vehicle thefts have a direct correlation to violent crimes. “People were stealing vehicles, and we would later learn that those vehicles were being used in violent crimes in our city. The 34% decrease is a hidden statistic that really contributes in a major way.”

The Albany Police Department says there are some steps car owners can take to prevent car thefts. In addition to never leaving a vehicle running unattended, residents can: