Chick-Fil-A submits application to open new restaurant in Clifton Park

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

CLIFTON PARK (NEWS10) – Chick-Fil-A has submitted an application to open a new restaurant in Clifton Park on 304 Clifton Park Center Rd.

The application is expected to get reviewed by the Clifton Park Planning Board on September 14, at 7 p.m., at the Town Hall Wood Room.

According to the Chick-Fil-A website, they have over 2,500 restaurants across the country, but only 29 restaurants in New York.

