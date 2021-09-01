Chick-fil-A submits another application to open new restaurant in Colonie

News
Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Chick-fil-A has submitted another application to open a new restaurant in Colonie.

Chick-fil-A is applying to build its new location on 579 Troy Schenectady Rd. in Latham Farms.

This comes a week after News10 reported Chick-fil-A also applied to open a new restaurant in Clifton Park.

This application will be reviewed at the Town of Colonie planning board meeting on Tuesday, September 7.

