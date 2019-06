SPRINGFIELD, VA – JULY 26: The signs of a Chick-fil-A are seen July 26, 2012 in Springfield, Virginia. The recent comments on supporting traditional marriage which made by Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy has sparked a big debate on the issue. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Chick-Fil-A has once again been named America’s favorite fast food chain.

It has taken the top spot on the American Customer Satisfaction index for four years in a row.

The ACSI is based on input from nearly 23, 000 consumers.

Chick-Fil-A scored an 86 on the ACSI’S 100-point scale.

That’s one point lower than the chain got last year.

This year, the lowest ranked fast food chain was McDonald’s with a score of 69.