Chick-fil-A giving away free nuggets until 1/31

(CNN) — Chick-fil-A is making sure its customers eat more chicken.

It is giving them some for free!

The fast food chain announced Monday that for the rest of the month it will give away free nuggets to customers.

Chick-fil-A says in order to get your free eight-count, first you have to create an account on the restaurant’s mobile app.

If you already have an account, the restaurant says just sign in to the app to get the deal.

Chick-fil-A will have the offer open now through January 31.

Not a fan of fried chicken?

You can swap out your free nuggets for a complimentary order of its new kale crunch side. The item is a blend of kale and green cabbage with a vinaigrette and almonds.