Chick-fil-A apologizes for email on National Sandwich Day

(CNN) — Whoops! That is what Chick-fil-A is saying after promoting National Sandwich Day, on Sunday, when its restaurants are closed.

An email sent from Chick-fil-A called for customers to order their chicken sandwiches on November 3, which happens to fall on a Sunday this year.

However, the chicken chain is famously known for being closed that day of the week.

Chick-fil-A eventually corrected the error by sending another email apologizing for the confusion.

Popeyes poked fun at the company saying the chain is always open seven days a week.

Popeyes even announced that it’s popular chicken sandwich would return on Sunday when Chick-fil-A is closed.