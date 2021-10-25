Chevy Chase coming to Palace Theatre, tickets on sale Friday

News

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Chevy Chase

Chevy Chase coming to Palace Theater in December

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Chevy Chase, an original member of Saturday Night Live, is coming to the Palace Theatre in December. Chase will appear live on stage for an audience Q&A after a screening of his film “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

Chase will also share stories from his career and the making of his classic movies and television programs. His movies include Caddyshack, National Lampoon’s Vacation, Fletch, and Three Amigos. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation was ranked #2 on Esquire’s list of “The 40 Best Christmas Movies” of all-time.

The event is scheduled for December 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Palace. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 29 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster and Palace Theatre website. A limited number of VIP tickets that include a post-show photo with Chevy and the best seats in the house are available.

Tickets range from $39.50 to $79.50. Tickets are also available for purchase at the Palace Theatre Box Office. Box Office hours are Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m.

