Chestertown native rowing the distance from California to Hawaii

CHESTERTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tez Steinberg of Chestertown is a long way from home, and paddling farther by the day. He’s over a month into a solo journey by boat to raise money for United World scholarships.

The United World Challenge has sent Tez on a journey from California to Hawaii, paddling a boat equipped with 90 days of food and supplies for the journey.

He’s alone out on the water, but sends frequent updates on his progress, and all the stories that come with it as he heads out towards the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. He will be crossing the eastern garbage patch along his way.

Visit https://unitedworldchallenge.org/ to read about the journey or donate to the cause.

