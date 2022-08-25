CHESTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police (NYSP) arrested Timothy Brown, 31, of Chester for allegedly getting paid to do construction work he never completed. He is now facing a felony Grand Larceny in the Third Degree charge.

Troopers say, Brown, under the company name of Morgan’s Property Management, was paid more than $9,000 for work in September 2020. He allegedly kept the money and did not do the work or showed that he planned to start.

Brown was arrested and processed at the State Police Chestertown barracks. He was turned over to the Warren County CAP Court for arraignment.