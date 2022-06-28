CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — One person in Chemung County has tested positive for monkeypox, though there is currently no risk to the public, according to the health department.

The Chemung County Health Department said on June 27 that one county resident tested positive and was isolating at home. The person has a history of travel, but “there is no risk to the general public at this time,” the announcement from the CCHD said. The New York State Health Department, CCHD, the CDC, and the person’s doctors are working “to ensure they receive proper care”, the announcement said.

The virus can be spread from person to person through:

Direct contact with infectious rashes, scabs, or bodily fluids

“Respiratory secretions” from prolonged face-to-face or intimate contact

Touching items that previously touched the infectious rash or fluids

Pregnancy

The reminder also said that symptoms of monkeypox can include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and a rash that looks like pimples on the face, mouth, chest, hands, feet, genitals or anus. The virus can spread from the time symptoms appear to when the skin fully heals, the CDC guidance said.

Anyone with an unexplained rash or other risk factors for monkeypox should contact their doctor. More information is available on the CDC and New York State Health Department websites.