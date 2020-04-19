Chemung County closes Lowe’s for repeated social distancing violations

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — One franchise of the retail home improvement giant Lowe’s, near Elmira, has been temporarily closed by Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss.

The store is under investigation by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office and health department due to social distancing violations.

“It is not the intent of the County to pursue closures, fines and possible arrests, but businesses who have been allowed to remain open, as they are designated as ‘essential’ must follow the guidelines set forth by the state.” Christopher J. Moss

CHEMUNG COUNTY EXECUTIVE

Around 2:45 p.m. a heavy police presence appeared at the store on County Route 64. All customers were forced to leave the store due to violations of social distancing. Officers are currently directing traffic.

Moss issued a statement saying the store was given several warnings involving violations of orders. You can read the statement below:

As of now, no charges are being reported in this ongoing investigation. Sister station 18 News is on the scene, and we’ll keep updated at information is given.

This is among the very first business in New York closed by local law enforcement for not following social distancing guidelines, rather than closed voluntarily or by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s executive orders.

