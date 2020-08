LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) – A large chemical fire has sent a dangerous cloud over Lake Charles, Louisiana, hours after the eye of Hurricane Laura passed directly over the city.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the fire was burning Thursday morning just outside the city, and he’s advising storm survivors to shelter in place.

Edwards tweeted that people β€œin the Westlake/Moss Bluff/Sulphur area” should close their windows and doors and turn off their air conditioning units.