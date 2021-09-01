Chef Ric Orlando releases two new BBQ sauces made with Nine Pin Cider

News
Posted: / Updated:

Pixabay

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Chef Ric Orlando, in collaboration with Nine Pin Ciderworks, New York’s first farm cidery, will release two new signature BBQ sauces to be distributed through retailers across the United States. 

Award-winning Chef Orlando, creator of brand name seasonings and sauces teamed up with Nine Pin Cider to create signature BBQ and Ginger BBQ specialty sauces.

“I have been drinking and cooking with Nine Pin Cider since their launch. I love this stuff, so it makes perfect sense for us to partner up on these two deliciously addictive sauces,” said Chef Orlando, “When I design flavors, I like to hit all of the notes in one bite. Partnering with Nine Pin Cider has given me the perfect ingredients to make my two newest BBQ sauces rock! Sweet, tangy, complex; these BBQ sauces will be indispensable in my grilling Arsenal,

The cider sauces will be available for purchase at Nine Pin’s tasting room in Albany, and through its online store.

“Our family has been a fan of Chef Ric since he first appeared on the Hudson Valley food scene, and we are honored to collaborate with him. The Nine Pin BBQ sauces are the perfect condiments for everyone who seeks that sweet and tangy, or spicy mouthfeel. They pair incredibly well with Nine Pin ciders,” said Alejandro del Peral, co-founder, and cidermaker.

Capital Region fans will have the opportunity to taste gourmet food prepared by Chef Ric Orlando using the sauces at a launch event in Albany at Nine Pin Cider on Thursday, Sept. 2.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

