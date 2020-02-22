Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Cheers! It’s National Margarita Day

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Spend some time Saturday sipping like it is summertime, and by that we mean indulge in a margarita!

While it probably will not be pool side or with an ocean view, the lime flavored cocktail also goes well sitting in front of a fire too.

There are plenty of ways to make a margarita, but everyone knows the classic formula of blanco tequila, triple sec, lime juice, and salt for garnish.

Restaurants and bars participate too, so check your area for any discounts, deals, and freebies they may be offering.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play