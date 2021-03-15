The check’s in the mail: Stewart’s sending Holiday Match donations to local charities

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops announced Monday that checks from the Holiday Match program are now in the mail to local children’s charities. Funds have been distributed to 1,715 organizations in local, upstate communities.

From Thanksgiving Day through Christmas Day, customers reportedly donated over $940,000 to the program, which was doubled to over $1.88 million with the Stewart’s Shops match. One-hundred percent of the funds collected and matched go directly to the organizations to benefit them.

“With COVID, nonprofits are hurting now more than ever and the fact that we were able to raise over $1.88 million together with Stewart’s customers during a pandemic, is a true testament to the integrity of the Holiday Match Program and our generous customers,” says Amy Potter, the Director of Contributions at Stewart’s.

The Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match program has now allocated more than $32 million since the program’s inception in 1986. Stewart’s Shops thanks its customers for their generous contributions to the program over the years.

Check out the full list of the charities that received Holiday Match grants.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
Remarkable Women

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire