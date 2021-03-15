The check’s in the mail: Stewart’s sending Holiday Match donations to local charities

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops announced Monday that checks from the Holiday Match program are now in the mail to local children’s charities. Funds have been distributed to 1,715 organizations in local, upstate communities.

From Thanksgiving Day through Christmas Day, customers reportedly donated over $940,000 to the program, which was doubled to over $1.88 million with the Stewart’s Shops match. One-hundred percent of the funds collected and matched go directly to the organizations to benefit them.

“With COVID, nonprofits are hurting now more than ever and the fact that we were able to raise over $1.88 million together with Stewart’s customers during a pandemic, is a true testament to the integrity of the Holiday Match Program and our generous customers,” says Amy Potter, the Director of Contributions at Stewart’s.

The Stewart’s Shops Holiday Match program has now allocated more than $32 million since the program’s inception in 1986. Stewart’s Shops thanks its customers for their generous contributions to the program over the years.

Check out the full list of the charities that received Holiday Match grants.