GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tailgate Tavern in Guilderland hosting Pet Connection’s Annual Tailgate Party on Saturday. Every cent from the event goes directly to helping local animals in need.

The goal of this year’s event was to raise $20,000 for homeless pets in our community. The final results from the fundraiser are yet to be confirmed, but Steve Caporizzo hinted that the event may have broken records.

Update: According to Steve Caporizzo, the event raised almost $25,000 and beat last year’s total by $3,000.