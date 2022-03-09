PEMBROKE, Va. (NEWS10) – Looking to have the time of your life? Check into Mountain Lake Lodge in Virginia, where the iconic movie ‘Dirty Dancing’ was filmed 35 years ago. While the movie was set at a fictional Catskills resort, the real-life filming location was at the scenic resort in Virginia.

Mountain Lake Lodge is located amid a 2,600-acre nature preserve and bird sanctuary in Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. The award-winning property – known as Kellerman’s Mountain House in the classic movie – offers much more than what was is depicted in the movie.

Saratoga native Heidi Stone is president and CEO of Mountain Lake Lodge. She came to the resort 10 years ago, leading an extensive grassroots effort to transform the resort into a thriving, award-winning lodging destination.

“If you remember back to the film all the little cottages and cabins we’ve restored all of those just really needed a lot of love and help and I could see what it could become cause let me tell you what it is today is not what it looked like ten years ago,” she said.

Stone earned her degree in hotel and restaurant management from SUNY. Ever since her teens, when she worked summers as a front desk clerk at the Howard Johnson property off Exit 19, she has wanted to run a hotel.

After working at hotels up and down the east coast, she landed at Mountain Lake Lodge. Stone credits her team for being able to take the resort to its award-winning status.

The original “Dirty Dancing” movie was filmed in 1987, 35 years ago this year. The resort is offering fans the chance to Cha-Cha in the shoes of Baby and Johnny during their “Dirty Dancing Weekends.” Guests can take part in activities inspired by the movie from dance lessons and guided tours of film locations to parties, lawn games, scavenger hunts, and screenings of the film.

The movie-themed weekends have become so popular they’re sold out for the year and are now booking for 2023.

There is also the “Kellerman’s Film Package” where, with lodging for two nights, guests can also revisit ‘Dirty Dancing’ with a welcome cocktail in souvenir Kellerman’s glass, gift bag with Kellerman’s beach towel, screenings of the original film, a Dirty Dancing themed scavenger hunt, and $200 dining credit.

Scenes for the popular movie was also filmed in North Carolina. “Dirty Dancing” was filmed in 43 days.