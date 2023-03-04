GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The next title bout of the night was a Class CC showdown between Chatham and defending section champion Stillwater. The Panthers won the game in dramatic fashion thanks to Anthony O’dell who sunk a corner three to seal the win for the Panthers. In addition, this was their first section title for basketball in program history.

Getting things started in the first quarter was Matt Thorsen who scored off a jumper that cut the deficit to three. The Warriors were ready to respond with Jaxon Mueller who scored on a lay up to give Stillwater a 19-12 lead.

Later in the second quarter, the Panthers missed on a three-point opportunity, but Thorsen was at the right place at the right time for the rebound and put-back that put them up by eight. Heading into the half, Chatham led by five.

Then, in the third quarter Thorsen was at it again. He scored on a mid range jumper extending their lead to 51-48. Moments later, Stillwater answered back on a Thomas McDonough that cut the deficit by one. McDonough wasn’t done though. Later on he scored on a pivotal three-point shot that tied the game at 53.

Both teams traded a few trips to the free throw line to re-take the lead. Then, Chatham found themselves down by one and needed a bucket. So, they called on Anthony O’dell who knocked down the game winner to secure the championship win.