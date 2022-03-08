CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Chatham resident is concerned about her property reassessment. The town board approved a reassessment in 2019 at 100% of the full market value of homes. Now residents could see assessments go up exponentially fueled by current housing market prices.

It’s been years since the town reassessed home values, but the timing means the difference between her home’s current assessed value of $201,800 (69.5%) compared to $480,000, or 100% of its value. Because of state law, all homes in Chatham were reassessed at 100% of their value. State law requires municipalities to assess all homes according to the same value.

“Many of the Towns in Columbia County have been going through full reassessments,” said Chatham Assessor, Kimberly Smith. “This year the reassessments are in the Towns of Chatham and Ghent. The purpose of the reassessment is to ensure that all properties are assessed fairly at a uniform level of assessment.”

It may be alarming to see such a significant rise in assessed value but there are multiple reasons for this according to Columbia County Controller, Jim Breig. He said it’s been more than 14 and 20 years since assessments were done in the towns of Ghent and Chatham respectively.

“Not completing a reassessment for that length of time can lead to property being under-assessed and significant changes in assessed value,” Breig said. “The longer it has been since a municipality has updated assessments, the more likely it is that some taxpayers are paying more than their fair share in taxes.”

A weighty change in assessed value does not necessarily mean residents should expect their tax bill to be adjusted accordingly. “In general, a significant increase in assessed value does not automatically correspond to an increase in taxes. This will depend on whether other properties in the municipality increased at a similar rate,” said Breig.

The price of homes has gone up in the past year as houses are being bought up on the market, sometimes with prospective buyers offering to pay more than the asking price to secure a home. To minimize market swings, Breig said the assessments are based on two to three years of sales information.

It’s little consolation for the Chatham resident who reached out to NEWS10. “How can anyone be expected to see such increases in the space of a few months? We should have a gradual increase, especially senior citizens, such as ourselves, who are on fixed incomes,” she said.

Residents who disagree with the assessment can request an informal review with the county’s assessor or representative between Mar. 1-25. To make an appointment residents should call Columbia County Real Property at (518) 828-7334.