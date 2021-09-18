Chatham public library host readings of local Author’s in social aspirations of today

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted:

CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, September 25, at 1 p.m., local Authors host an open free public reading, talk, and signing outdoor event at the Chatham public library.


On The Ropes: A Tale Of The 60s, by Neil J. Smith, is set in the hay day of the 1960s, a time of promise when the collective aspirations of a nation and the wider globe expressed demands for social justice and an end to a brutal war.

A link to the many social aspirations of today from those who are demanding an end to inequality, racial discrimination, and bigotry.

Mr. Smith has invited Barbara Iuviene, author of the novel, Alfresco and Charlotte’s Chronicles, a collection of short stories, and South African born author of Meet Me At The Met, Eric G. Müller to share the platform not only because they are local writers of note, but because they share a mutual interest and concern for our world.

Rain date: Saturday, October 2, at 1 p.m.

For more information call (518) 392-3666 or email the Chatham public library.

