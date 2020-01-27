Chatham police close Park Row after ‘suspicious and possibly hazardous situation’

CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Authorities closed Park Row in the village of Chatham Monday morning at around 9:30 a.m., following reports of a suspicious and possibly hazardous situation.

Stressing that there is no danger to residents or the surrounding community, authorities have closed access to the street until further notice.

Authorities have not publicized the nature of the suspicious or hazardous situation, and the matter is still under investigation.

Several agencies worked with local police and Columbia County Emergency Services in deciding to close Park Row, including state and county hazmat teams, fire prevention, emergency management, rescue squads, and the Department of Health.