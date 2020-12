CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Chatham High School will be open on Monday, December 7 for in-person instruction after a recent power issue. The school has installed a temporary generator that is up and running – providing full power to the building, according to the school.

Once the permanent repairs are completed, the district said they may need to cancel after-school activities at some point next week to allow the building to reconnect to the power grid.