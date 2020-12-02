Chatham High School to remain fully remote until Dec. 4 due to power issue

CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Chatham High School will remain fully remote until Dec. 4 while crews work to restore power to the building. Superintendent Sal DeAngelo said they hope to open the school by Monday, Dec. 7. The district said they plan to provide updates if the students will return Monday or not.

The middle and elementary schools will remain open for in-person learning as normal. The Go Home Early Drill scheduled for December 4 has been postponed, so CMS and MED will dismiss students at their regular times this Friday.

