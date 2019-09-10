Chatham declaration of emergency lifted, boil water advisory remains

CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The declaration of emergency affecting the Village of Chatham following a water main break has now been lifted. However, a boil water advisory remains in effect until further notice.

According to Chatham Mayor John Howe, Village DPW crews worked through the night to repair the break and replace a valve at the water tower. Repairs were completed shortly before midnight on Monday and the water tower was refilled early Tuesday morning.

Water service has been restored, however a boil water advisory remains in place for the Village of Chatham, Edgewood Acres, and the Town of Ghent/Hamlet. The advisory will remain in place until crews perform water tests from various locations including Chatham School District schools.

Potable water is available from water tanks at the Edgewood Acres mailboxes and at the Chatham Firehouse on Hoffman Street. The water will be available all day on Tuesday.