CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Chatham Central School District is closed Friday, October 18 due to a power outage according to the school’s website.

The school says there will also be no busing to BOCES programs or private schools and out-of-district special education busing will run as scheduled.

Only non-instructional staff were told to report to work.

it’s not clear what caused the outage or when it will be fixed.