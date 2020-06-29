Chase fixes issue that caused incorrect account balances

FILE – This Wednesday, April 3, 2019, file photo shows a box filled with dollar bills, in New York.

(CNN) – Chase bank says it has corrected a technical problem that showed some customers the wrong balances.

Account holders took to social media to complain about the issue late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Chase says a glitch delayed updates to what customers saw on the website and mobile app. In a tweet, the banks say it fixed the issue Sunday morning.

