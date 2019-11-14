Charlottesville suit seeks to link online talk to violence

FILE – In this Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, an emergency employee helps an injured person after a neo-Nazi drove his car into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. A group of plaintiffs has filed a lawsuit alleging that individuals who planned the rally conspired to infringe on their civil rights. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

A lawsuit that could go trial next year cites online chats to argue that the white-nationalist violence that erupted in Charlottesville, Virginia, during the summer of 2017 was part of a far-right conspiracy.

A counterprotester was run down and killed at the rally by a neo-Nazi.

The lawsuit was brought mostly by other counterdemonstrators. It was filed against more than two dozen individuals and entities and seeks unspecified damages.

The plaintiffs are trying to tie online hate speech in the weeks before the rally to the real-world violence that broke out.