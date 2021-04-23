Chapman Museum mixing past and present with upcoming “Now & Then” exhibit

Glens Falls Hospital’s current and original buildings are contrasted in a promotion from The Chapman Museum. (Photo: The Chapman Museum)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city’s Chapman Museum is a mecca of area history and how it relates to the present. A new upcoming exhibit highlights the contrast between the then and now even more.

“CHANGES: ‘Now & Then’ Photos of Glens Falls & Queensbury” opens May 1, bringing 36 sets of photos of iconic buildings and locations around the area, from Cool Insuring Arena to shopping centers and area restaurants.

The collection was curated by researchers Bob Bayle and Andrea Matte, and is set to run at the museum until this September.

The photos will be paired with context for how many of those iconic structures came to be, and how they came to change over time.

In a release, museum staff point out Glens Falls Hospital as an example. The hospital was first built in the former home of area doctor Solomon Parks in the 1890s.

“The building required extensive renovations that were designed by local architect E. B. Potter,” museum staff wrote. “After about ten years, a new hospital building was added, and the original structure became a home for the hospital’s nursing school.”

The exhibit was funded by a New York CARES Grant, as well as the Leo Cox Beach Philanthropic Foundation, the Waldo T. Ross & Ruth S. Ross Charitable Trust Foundation, the city of Glens Falls and the town of Queensbury.

A book featuring the collection is set to be published by the Warren County Historical Society.