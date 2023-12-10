SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -The fourth day of Hanukkah was celebrated in Schenectady as the fourth candle on the menorah was lit. This year, Chanukah on Jay was taken inside due to the weather at Proctors Theatre, but the holiday spirit was still as strong as ever through difficult times.

More than 18 local Jewish groups brought Chanukah off Jay Street. Hundreds of guests joined in the Festival of Lights in the Key Hall.

“The message of Hanukkah is about positivity and light. But, even more so this year when we know what’s going on around the world, specifically with Israel, and also locally,” described Rabbi Zalman of Bethlehem Chabad.

In October, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a heightened state police presence at vulnerable sites in the state. “We’ve always had some security, but obviously there’s a heightened security now. It’s sad to have to do it, but it’s understandable,” said Assemblyman Phil Steck.

After the shooting outside Temple Israel in Albany on the first night of Hanukkah, these members of the Jewish community said they are not letting it stop them from celebrating proudly. Those of other faiths also joined in the festivities to show support.

“We go forward. A peaceful resolve to make certain that we come to terms and allow for sound discussion so that there’s no victimization,” stated Congressman Paul Tonko.