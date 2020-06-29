Changes to recycling services in Western Massachusetts

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Recycling services in Western Massachusetts will be changing on July 1 for anyone using Springfield MRF. The changes add certain recyclables and remove others.
No Longer Accepted:
- Shredded paper and aerosol cans will no longer be accepted as recyclable items. Shredded paper can now be disposed of as trash. If shredding is paper only (no plastic), it can be used toward compost
- Aerosol cans that contained food or personal care ingredients must go in the trash or placed with bulky waste. Aerosol cans that still contain hazardous ingredients, such as spray paint, must be disposed of via a household hazardous waste collection
Now Accepted:
- Clear plastic cups will now be permitted in container recycling. Printing on the clear cups is OK. Lids and straws must be removed and placed in the trash. Other plastic cups, such as Styrofoam™, colored cups, and opaque (cloudy) plastic cups are not acceptable for recycling, despite any recycling symbols. If a clear cup is labeled “compostable,” it should not go in with recyclables
- Clear plastic egg cartons will now be accepted as recyclables
LATEST STORIES
- PPP deadline fast approaching
- Warren County coronavirus update Monday, June 29
- Jakob Patterson named Scholar All-American
- Johnstown Police seize drugs and money
- MAAC Council of Presidents sets September 11 as first date of fall competition