Changes clarify process for appointing poll watchers, ensuring polling locations are properly staffed

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation clarifying the process for appointing poll watchers and ensuring poll locations are adequately staffed.

The governor’s office says candidates and political committees can have three watchers for each election district and only one within the guardrail at any time.

The changes will also allow a board of elections to design alternative poll site staffing plans based on the individual needs of the polling place. Current plans are based on when voting was conducted on lever voting machines.