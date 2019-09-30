Change of plea hearing for Rep. Chris Collins scheduled for Tuesday

U.S. Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters as he leaves the courthouse after a pretrial hearing in his insider-trading case, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Could Chris Collins be changing his plea?

A change of plea hearing for Collins, his son Cameron and Stephen Zarsky has been scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Previously, all three pleaded not guilty in the insider trading case against them.

Collins served on the board of Innate Immunotherapeutics Limited, an Australian biotechnology company.

According to a criminal complaint, Collins learned of the negative results of some clinical trials for the company, and told his son Cameron about the results before they were released to the public, federal prosecutors say.

