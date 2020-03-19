Change in property tax collection times for Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Town of Clifton Park has made some changes that affect residents looking to pay their tax bills in order to accommodate the state’s order to reduce workforce by half.

Cash payments will be accepted at the Town Receiver of Taxes Department Monday-Friday 9 a.m.- 12 p.m. until Tuesday, March 31.

Checks payable to Receiver of Taxes , will be accepted at a drop box, located outside the entrance to the Town Clerk’s Office. Checks can also be mailed to Town of Clifton Park, P.O. Box 10788, Albany, New York 12201.

, will be accepted at a drop box, located outside the entrance to the Town Clerk’s Office. Checks can also be mailed to Town of Clifton Park, P.O. Box 10788, Albany, New York 12201. Online payments can be made by debit/credit cards or electronic checks. Residents should go to the town’s website. On the home page, click on the box labeled “Online Payments” and then click on “Property Tax Portal”. Follow directions for bill search. Residents are also reminded to review the information with regards to the convenience fees associated with all forms of online payments.

Questions can be directed to the Receiver of Taxes at 518-371-5720.

