Chamber & Airport to host a panel discussion on issues with travel in a COVID environment

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, September 30, Albany International and the Rensselaer
Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a panel discussion on transportation issues
related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will take place at 8:00 a.m., in the Million Air terminal at Albany International Airport, moderated by Times Union Chief Editor.

The event will feature representatives of the Capital Region CDTA, Senior Manager for Government Affairs/Corporate Communications with Amtrak, Albany Port District Commission, and CEO of Albany International Airport.

