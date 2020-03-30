Chair exercises for seniors to keep moving

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – They say use it or lose it and experts from Loudonville Assisted Living Residence say that holds true for exercising as you get older, so they’re sharing tips on ways to keep active from the comfort of a chair.

Chair exercises for senior citizens are all designed to be low-impact on the joints while targeting all muscle groups. They say you should do 15 minutes of exercise per-day to keep the blood moving, avoiding blood clots and for proper circulation so you don’t lose mobility and tone.

Workouts can vary by using 2 or 3 pound weights and doing each workout for 2 sets of 10. If you don’t have them you can use water bottles! The exercises tend to be full-body, including bicep curls, tricep extensions, shoulder presses, back rows and to even boxing routines.

If you’re at home and thinking about starting them up, they say the best way to do so, is by making it part of your daily schedule so you don’t forget.

“Tie it into something that’s already part of your routine. So, if theres something you already do everyday like brushing your teeth or having a cup of coffee in the morning, tie it to that,” Loudonville Assisted Living Residence Activity Director, Cassandra Dedon, said. “So, it’s like ‘Ok I brushed my teeth I had my coffee, then I exercise.’ It’s called chaining, so the more you can add that into something you can already do, the more likely it is that you’ll actually stick with it.”

These chair exercises also include the lower half. Flutter kicks, toe and heel taps and sitting-down jumping jacks are among the few.